Al Ain Zoo re-open Al Ain safari and giraffes feeding experience

Al Ain Zoo has re-opened many experiences in the Zoo, like the giraffes feeding experience and Al Ain Safari the largest man-made safari in the world, with a commitment to implement preventive measures to limit the spread of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19).

The zoo offers many educational and entertainment experiences for all family members, one of the most enjoyable experience is the giraffes feeding, where the visitor can live an exciting moment while listening to the giraffes’ keepers stories about the zoo’s efforts in protecting wildlife.

On the other hand, Al Ain Safari offers its visitors a thrilling exploration experience amid the African wildlife surrounded by diverse animals that roam the vast spaces freely and without restrictions. All safari vehicles are equipped with the highest safety standards and precautionary measures through plastic insulators and sterilization process between rides to ensure a beautiful and exciting experience.

The zoo will operate on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 3 to 9 pm. Visitors can book their tickets and view the experiences available through the website and smart phone application of the Al Ain Zoo, and though two ticket windows will be open, the zoo recommends that visitors take advantage of the electronic ticket-booking option as a part of implementing the precautionary measures.

Al Ain Zoo seeks to provide a variety of experiences for families and visitors of all ages, who wish to discover wildlife in the open air, the zoo hosts 4000 animals in an environment identical to their original habitats while adhering to intense safety measures to provide an opportunity for an integrated entertainment experience with distinguished educational value.