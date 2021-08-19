-
Maharana Mewar Public School Celebrates 75th Independence Day of the Nation.Udaipur : 75th Independence Day of the country was celebrated with exhilaration at Maharana Mewar ... Read More »
Indians across the globe celebrate 75th Independence Day; greetings pour in from world leaders
Hindustan Zinc commits to ‘Long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050’ in alignment with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
Hindustan Zinc organizes cattle health camps in Rajasthan under SAMADHAN project
Decarbonizing the future of Indian mining, Hindustan Zinc in partnership with Normet Group Oy introduces Normet SmartDrive- a modular Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Sapta Shakti Command Celebrates 75th Independence DayJaipur : 75th Independence Day was celebrated on 15 August 2021 at various Military Stations of ... Read More »
LS Speaker Om Birla worships at Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati
Rajasthan announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of those killed in rain-related incidents
Rajasthan adds 19 Covid cases
LS Speaker Om Birla takes aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Rajasthan”s Kota; Army leads rescue op
BJP holds protest near Pak High Commission against vandalisation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh”s statueNew Delhi : The BJP and its frontal organisations staged a protest near the Pakistan ... Read More »
FIR for COVID-19 norms violation at event during Union minister”s ”Jan Ashirwad Yatra”
BRO celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’
Dispute over use of plot leads to clash between two communities in Delhi
America’s moral responsibility for the tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to 1,941
Facebook bans Taliban supporting content: report
Taliban enter Kabul, say they don”t plan to take it by force
Coal India declines on suffering losses to tune of Rs 700 crore in April-June quarter amid sharp rise in diesel pricesCoal India is currently trading at Rs. 138.55, down by 0.65 points or 0.47% from ... Read More »
Olectra Greentech jumps on winning 50 EV bus order from GSRTC
Canara Bank surges on launching QIP to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore
HDFC Bank climbs after RBI allows Bank to sell new credit cards
ZEE’s brand new Bhojpuri GEC – Zee Ganga launches with a stellar line-up of original Bhojpuri content
My body was in pain day after Olympic gold but it was worth it: Neeraj ChopraNew Delhi : Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday revealed that he was in pain ... Read More »
India lays out red carpet for Olympic heroes; felicitated in grand ceremony by government
Neeraj scripts history with stunning javelin throw gold, India”s first athletics medal at Olympics
BCCI announces cash rewards for Olympic medallists, Neeraj Chopra to get Rs 1 crore
List of Neeraj Chopra”s achievements
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get secretly engaged?Are they together? Or are they just good friends? This guessing game about actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina ... Read More »
New OTT named “NJOYMAX” is getting launching by Shalimar productions: Tilok kothari
Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborates with Netflix for mega-series ”Heeramandi”
Glamorous pictures of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt prove she loves to go on vacations
Try Innovatively Crafted Ayurvedic Make-Up Products That Nourish Your SkinToday the lines between makeup and skin care are increasingly blurring! Acknowledging the avant-garde rise ... Read More »
Top 15 Factors to Consider When Looking for Your Gynaecologist
Can Litchi juice be consumed during off-season?
Learn How Vaccination and Life Insurance Can Safeguard the Future of Your Loved Ones
Age is just a number: This 91-year-old who beat age, COVID and heart attack all together !
GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission could not be accomplished due to performance anomaly in cryogenic stage: ISROSriharikota : Indian Space Research Organisation”s second mission of the year to place an earth ... Read More »
Machine learning helps pick out stars in a crowd
Another First: Perseverance Captures the Sounds of Driving on Mars
NASA’s Perseverance Drives on Mars’ Terrain for First Time
Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding between India and France on Renewable Energy Cooperation
Here is all You Need to Know About Samsung DOSTSamsung is expanding its skilling programs in India, as part of its CSR initiatives with ... Read More »
Samsung Signs Up Youth Icon Alia Bhatt as Face of Flagship Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in India
Samsung India Launches Galaxy A03s with Big 6.5’’ Infinity-V Display and 5000mAh Battery and Fingerprint Sensor
Samsung Introduces ‘Samsung DOST’, India’s Biggest Electronics Sector Skilling Program; Partners With NSDC, Aims to Train 50,000 Youth
Samsung DOST is the Friend I Needed the Most in this Stage of Life: Trainee at India’s Biggest Electronics Sector Skilling Program