Hindustan Zinc making Udaipur a greener city

The company conducted a plantation drive at the Sajjangarh Park in Udaipur

Conservation of biodiversity has become the need of the hour in recent times. It is not a compulsion but rather a necessity now. With this thought, Hindustan Zinc is taking up several initiatives to improve the biodiversity near their operational areas. The most recent activity was a sapling plantation drive held by their employees in Udaipur.

In order to commemorate Van-Mahotsav and support the local forest conservation activity, Hindustan Zinc employees got together to plant 500 saplings in the Sajjangarh Park. Despite the current situation, their care for environment did not have excuses as the employees ensured all rules of social distancing, as per COVID-19 protocols, were followed during this drive.

Biodiversity has always been an important area for Hindustan Zinc, and all their locations take consistent efforts to develop and improve biodiversity. The company had recently celebrated Van-Mahotsav with a huge plantation drive also launched a virtual plantation drive on the World Environment Day. The company is also associated with Department of Social Forestry, Hanuman Van Vikas Samiti & BAIF for these drives.