Dept set to promote adventure tourism to attract tourists in Mewar

‘Paragliding begins from 14th’

Udaipur : Udaipur with its scenic beauty, lakes, hills and forests has attracted many tourists. Now to woo the guests visiting Udaipur and Kumbalgarh fort, to Rajsamand, the department of tourism and district administration, Rajsamand is all set to commence paragliding activities there. The department is collaborating with a Jodhpur based aerial adventure sports company which will conduct paragliding sessions for the adventure lovers during weekends initially.

“We hope to create a tourist circuit Udaipur-Kumbalgarh-Rajsamand and to attract visitors and get them hooked to the scenic beauty here, we are launching the sport on weekend basis, to start with” Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director, Tourism said. Rajsamand would be promoted for its adventure sports activities where people can experience their passion for flying. Trials have been held successfully and the activity would be launched from Friday onwards.

“Anyone from 6 years onwards up to the age of 84 years can paraglide without any previous experience. Passengers would sit in the front having 360 degrees bird like view flying above the picturesque Rajsamand Lake from the height of 700 to 1000 feet depending on the wind condition” Samarth Sharma from Sky Ventures informed. Looking at the pandemic conditions, the joy rides timing has been limited. Flyers can enjoy these rides from 7.30 to 11am and 4 to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays.