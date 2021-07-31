“Zinc Football Boys Have Done All Of Us Immensely Proud”, Says Vedanta Group Ceo Sunil Duggal

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc-Vedanta initiative Zinc Football Academy scripted history by winning the Rajasthan State Men’s League 2021 held in Jaipur. The Zinc Football footballers, all of whom are under the age of 18 years, remained unfazed by the age difference in the league, accumulating an impressive 5 wins in 7 matches and scoring a mammoth 23 goals which includes a 10-2 victory in the final league match.

To congratulate the budding footballers, Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal and Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra visited them personally at the Academy in Zawar on Saturday. The young footballers came forward to seek the blessings of Mr Duggal and Mr Misra and also to share the incredible story of their dream run at the Rajasthan State League where they also won the Fair Play Award for the second consecutive time.

Expressing his delight, Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Group, said: “I am very proud of these young footballers because of the hunger and the fighting spirit they have exhibited even after coming from the unprecedented Covid-19 break. I came to congratulate them on this historic triumph and wish them all the best for the upcoming tournaments.”

A keen football enthusiast himself, Mr. Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Zinc Limited, also expressed his joy over the emphatic victory. He said: “These young boys deserve all the applause that has been pouring in as they’ve turned their immense hard work on the pitch into a historic feat. They have earned the right to say that they are the Champions of Rajasthan. I am proud of the entire team comprising of coaches and training staff who made this a reality.”

Zinc Football is a CSR initiative of Hindustan Zinc-Vedanta to usher in a footballing revolution in Rajasthan. It is a one-of-its-kind grassroots development programme with technology and data analysis at its core at Zawar near Udaipur, Rajasthan. The programme is being strategized by The Football Link. The initiative uses football as a tool for social and community development and ensuring young boys and girls have a platform to express themselves through football.

