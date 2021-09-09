Tata Consultancy Services trades in green on BSE

Tata Consultancy Services is currently trading at Rs. 3794.80, up by 20.70 points or 0.55% from its previous closing of Rs. 3774.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3799.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3799.00 and Rs. 3775.90 respectively. So far 2966 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3876.00 on 06-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2302.50 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3876.00 and Rs. 3756.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1396058.98 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.44% and 4.38% respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by Avianca, one of the leading airlines in South America, as a strategic partner in its cloud transformation journey. TCS will modernize Avianca’s IT infrastructure and build a new future-ready cloud-based digital core on Microsoft Azure. Leveraging its deep domain knowledge of the airline industry and its extensive experience in successfully executing large transformation programs, TCS will help the airline migrate 129 core applications to the cloud and will also manage the new cloud estate.

TCS will leverage its proprietary automation tools and accelerators to drive this transformation, reducing the time-to-market and delivering superior business outcomes. These include TCS Cloud Counsel, a digitized cloud candidature assessment toolset, and TCS Cloud Mason which helps organizations rapidly define, design and deploy cloud foundational platforms. The new digital core will provide an integrated environment that will enhance Avianca’s business agility, operational resilience, adaptability and future-readiness. Additionally, the cloud-based infrastructure will have a significantly reduced carbon footprint that will help Avianca get closer to its sustainability goals.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.

