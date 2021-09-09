Karnataka Bank gains on launching ‘WisePOSGo’ in collaboration with Mswipe Technologies

Karnataka Bank is currently trading at Rs. 64.30, up by 0.90 points or 1.42% from its previous closing of Rs. 63.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 63.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 64.65 and Rs. 63.20 respectively. So far 164728 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 73.45 on 04-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 39.50 on 25-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 64.60 and Rs. 59.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2002.00 crore.

The Institutions holding in the company stood at 15.84%, while Non-Institutions held 84.16%.

Karnataka Bank has launched ‘WisePOSGo’ a new POS device in collaboration with Mswipe Technologies for the bank’s merchant customers. This compact, light weight and user friendly device will be a game changer and transform the digital payment ecosystem associated with POS machines. This device is an all-in-one swiping machine loaded with advanced features like contactless payment, mobile phone, QR Code, Pay by link, Magstripe, barcode scanner, 5 – megapixel camera etc, The device will support 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth and micro – USB and can connect through Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp also.

This connected payment solutions device lets the merchants make calls as well as process payments and is designed keeping in mind the specific cost-centric needs of Bank’s MSME customers. By integrating payments with business applications in one single device, small business establishments will benefit by having an agile and conducive platform to source business. The device is available at an affordable cost without any monthly rental charges.The ease of processing transactions through ‘WisePOSGo’ will help the Bank’s retail and MSME customers to augment their businesses by providing their consumers a convenient and flexible way of shopping.

Karnataka Bank operates as a private sector bank. Its products and services include current account, demand, time, cumulative, cash certificates, insurance linked savings bank deposits, resident foreign currency accounts and senior citizens deposit schemes.

