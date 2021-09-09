Cigniti shines on expanding global footprint in Central Europe with opening of office in Czech Republi

Cigniti Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 584.45, up by 13.00 points or 2.27% from its previous closing of Rs. 571.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 605.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 609.00 and Rs. 572.00 respectively. So far 3295 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 677.00 on 02-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 278.50 on 09-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 609.00 and Rs. 525.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1601.20 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.23%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.27% and 62.51% respectively.

Cigniti Technologies has opened its office in Prague, Czech Republic. With this new expansion, Cigniti further extends its global footprint in the European region to meet the growing digital transformation needs of leading enterprises based in the region. The company is currently serving enterprises from eight countries in the Europe and the U.K.

This new office will enable the company to be more agile and responsive towards the needs of its existing clients in the region and serve them from close proximity. This will also be the nearshore delivery centre for its clients in the UK & EU and tap into the rich talent pool available locally.

Cigniti Technologies is a Global Leader in Independent Quality Engineering & Software Testing Services, headquartered at Hyderabad, India.

