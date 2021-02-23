Ms. Mehek Purohit, Founder of India’s Best Social Media Agency – Chakli Art Gets Felicitated at DPIFF 2021!

A Small Town Marwadi girl Mehek Purohit from Sindarli, Rajasthan is making her village & family proud with her constant hard work and dedication. She is setting a great example to all the girls who come to Mumbai to achieve their dreams especially from orthodox background where getting her married is considered the most important thing than her dreams.

But Mehek Purohit chose to work on her dreams by working hard and became an independent & strong woman which led her to open one of the finest social media agencies in our country.

This is how Chakli Art which is a renowned Digital & Advertising agency known for their creative content gets felicitated at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Founder Mehek Purohit expresses her immense gratitude to have been the Social Media Partners of Nation’s most Prestigious Award Ceremony – Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021.

“This golden opportunity to manage DPIFF’s Social Media and design their online and offline Award Event was as dreamy as we shared the stage with the renowned dignitaries of World Cinema like Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Nora Fatehi, Anurag Basu, Kiara Advani, Chetan Bhagat etc.”

