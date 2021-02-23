Man gets 20 years imprisonment, 35K fine for raping minor in Rajsamand

Udaipur : A special POCSO (Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Rajsamand sentenced a convict to 20 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 for the rape of a minor. The convict, Koop Singh alias Surendra son of Kheem Singh Rawat resident of Nedi under Bhim police station , was arrested for the crime in 2019 and was convicted on Monday. He was out on bail who was arrested again and jailed after the judgement came.

A case was registered at the Deogarh Police Station in Rajsamand by the minor’s father under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The father said in the complaint that his daughter had gone out of the house for some work in the morning of 21 November 2018 and didn’t return home. He filed a missing complaint on December 1 and said that the girl took away 20 thousand rupees and a silver bowl weighing around half kilogram with her. Later after some two months, police found the minor and the accused from Ahmedabad and brought them to Rajsamand.

The special public prosecutor Rahul Sanadhya said the girl was a minor and was 16 years and 4 months old when the accused kidnapped her. The prosecution held that the accused took away the minor with intentions of sexual abuse and made physical relations with her more than one time. The court convicted the accused under the 5/6 POCSO Act, sections 362 and 366 of the IPC. A fine of 35 thousand rupees has been slapped on the accused. During the hearing, the prosecution produced 16 witnesses and 26 evidences in support of the charges .