Lauren Gottlieb sets the temperature high with her gorgeous pictures

American dancer-turned-Bollywood actress Lauren Gottlieb, who might be away from the limelight, never fails to entertain her fans on social media. Lauren, who was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s dance film ‘ABCD 2’, is raising temperatures in a rainbow coloured monokini. After featuring in an American dance reality show, Lauren shot to fame with her participation in the seventh season of ‘Bigg Boss’.

She was also the runner up in the popular TV dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 6 with choreographer and partner Punit Pathak in the year 2013. Apart from TV and Bollywood, Lauren was also seen in a Punjabi movie ‘Ambarsariya’. Lauren, who hails from the US, once said in an interview that her journey in the industry has been a dream run. She said, “Offer of ‘ABCD’ came at very crucial time in my life. In West you cannot act and dance together, but I wanted to do both. And after acting for a year there was a time when I was in the run for the lead role in ‘Step Up 4’.

But instead of me, a very good friend of mine got the role.” Lauren also said, “The same night I got an email from UTV about ‘Any Body Can Dance’ and they wanted me for it. I think God gave me the opportunity and without giving it a second thought I came here.” (photo: Instagram)

