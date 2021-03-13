Brahma Kumaris bid farewell to chief Dadi Hirday Mohini

Abu Road : The Brahma Kumaris, the world’s largest spiritual organization led by women, bid adieu to their chief, Dadi Hirday Mohini, in a simple funeral ceremony at their Shantivan campus here today. Dadi Hirday Mohini had passed away on March 11, 2021 at a hospital in Mumbai following a prolonged illness. She was 93.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and several other political leaders sent their condolences on the passing away of Dadi Hirday Mohini.

Dadi’s mortal remains were consigned to flames in the presence of senior figures of the institution from different parts of India and the world. The gathering was kept small due to restrictions imposed by the government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of members of the Brahma Kumaris who had reached Shantivan to pay their last respects to Dadi watched the ceremony on giant screens inside the vast Diamond Hall, with thousands more across the world watching it live on television and online. The cremation took place in a lawn in front of Shakti Bhawan, Dadi Hirday Mohini’s residence in Shantivan.

Earlier, members of the Brahma Kumaris’ apex decision-making body, the Management Committee, paid glowing tributes to Dadi Hirday Mohini, describing her as a great yogi who has left a deep impression in the minds of countless people with her spiritual wisdom, simplicity, and loving nature.

Dadi Ratan Mohini, the additional chief of the Brahma Kumaris, B.K. Nirwair, Secretary General of the Brahma Kumaris, B.K. Brij Mohan, Additional Secretary General, B.K. Laxmi, B.K. Mruthyunjaya, Executive Secretary, B.K. Asha, Director of Om Shanti Retreat Centre, B.K. Jayanti, Director of Brahma Kumaris services in Europe, and others spoke on the occasion.

Dadi’s body was earlier kept in Shantivan for people to pay their last respects, and it was also taken to the Brahma Kumaris campuses of Pandav Bhavan and Gyansarovar, and the institution’s Global Hospital, for the people there to pay their tributes.

Born in Karachi in undivided India in 1928, Dadi Hirday Mohini was associated with the Brahma Kumaris since the age of eight, when she, along with her mother, joined a spiritual community led by Prajapita Brahma, the founder of the Brahma Kumaris.

Over the following eight decades she engaged in intense spiritual study and travelled widely across India and the world, visiting 112 countries to spread her spiritual message.

Dadi Hirday Mohini became the chief of the Brahma Kumaris after the passing away of the previous head of the institution, Dadi Janki, in March 2020.

Please share this news







