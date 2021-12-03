KEC International zooms on secures new orders of Rs 1,065 crore

KEC International is currently trading at Rs. 445.45, up by 13.70 points or 3.17% from its previous closing of Rs. 431.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 431.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 449.65 and Rs. 430.10 respectively. So far 12601 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 550.00 on 26-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 318.50 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 449.65 and Rs. 422.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 11452.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.82%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.11% and 10.07% respectively.

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,065 crore across its various businesses. Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East, Africa, and Americas. Railways business has secured an order for construction of Railway Siding in the conventional segment in India. Civil business has secured an order for infra works in the Water Pipeline segment in India.

Oil & Gas Pipelines business has secured an order for laying of oil and gas pipeline, through the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Spur Infrastructure. Cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major. It has presence in power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, water, renewables and civil.