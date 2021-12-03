Bharat Dynamics rises on signing contract with Indian Army

Bharat Dynamics is currently trading at Rs. 424.85, up by 3.30 points or 0.78% from its previous closing of Rs. 421.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 425.05 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 440.00 and Rs. 423.40 respectively. So far 10288 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 455.00 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 297.50 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 440.00 and Rs. 370.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7806.86 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.93%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 18.99% and 6.08% respectively.

Bharat Dynamics and Indian Army have signed a contract for refurbishment of IGLA – 1M missiles. After the refurbishment, a fresh lease of life will be given to the missile for a period of ten years. The value of the contract is Rs 471.41 crore.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in manufacturing of Surface to Air missiles (SAMs), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), underwater weapons, launchers, countermeasures and test equipment.