SBI gains on signing agreement with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

State Bank of India is currently trading at Rs. 478.80, up by 1.75 points or 0.37 % from its previous closing of Rs. 477.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 477.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 481.50 and Rs. 475.05 respectively. So far 522658 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 542.20 on 03-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 248.05 on 03-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 481.50 and Rs. 454.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 427890.50 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.62%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.87% and 7.51% respectively.

State Bank of India (SBI) has signed a master agreement with Adani Capital, the NBFC arm of Adani Group, for co-lending to farmers for purchase of tractor and farm implements, to increase efficiency in farm operations and productivity of crops. This partnership will enable it to target farmer customers in the interior hinterland of the country looking for the adoption of farm mechanization to enhance the productivity of crops.

The bank is actively looking at co-lending opportunities with multiple NBFCs for financing farm mechanization, warehouse receipt finance, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), etc, for enhancing credit flow to double the farmers’ income. The aim of the company is to contribute to farm mechanization and play a role in improving productivity and income of the farm segment.

SBI is the country’s largest lender and it offers a wide range of services in the Personal Banking, Agriculture/ Rural, NRI services, SME and Corporate Banking etc.