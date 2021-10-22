Issuance of calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22

Sl. No. Item Details

1 Product name Sovereign Gold Bond 2021-22

2 Issuance To be issued by Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the Government of India.

3 Eligibility The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.

4 Denomination The Bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram.

5 Tenor The tenor of the Bond will be for a period of 8 years with exit option after5thyear to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.

6 Minimum size Minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold.

7 Maximum limit The maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 KG forindividual, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 Kg for trusts andsimilarentities per fiscal (April-March) notified by the Governmentfrom time to time. A self-declaration to this effect will beobtained. The annual ceiling will include bondssubscribed under different tranches during initial issuanceby Government and those purchased from the SecondaryMarket.

8 Joint holder In case of joint holding, the investment limit of 4 KG will be applied to the first applicant only.

9 Issue price Price of Bond will be fixed in Indian Rupees on the basis of simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited for the last 3 working days of the week preceding the subscription period. The issue price of the Gold Bonds will be `50 per gram less for those who subscribe online and pay through digital mode.

10 Payment option Payment for the Bonds will be through cash payment (upto a maximum of Rs 20,000) or demand draft or cheque or electronic banking.

11 Issuance form The Gold Bonds will be issued as Government of India Stock under GS Act, 2006. The investors will be issued a Holding Certificate for the same. The Bonds are eligible for conversion into demat form.

12 Redemption price The redemption price will be in Indian Rupees based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999purity,of previous 3 working days published by IBJA Ltd.

13 Sales channel Bonds will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices (as may be notified), recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange and Clearing corporation of India Ltd. (CCIL) either directly or through agents.

14 Interest rate The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value.

15 Collateral Bonds can be used as collateral for loans. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is to be set equal to ordinary gold loan mandated by the Reserve Bank from time to time.

16 KYC documentation Know-your-customer (KYC) norms will be the same as that for purchase of physical gold. KYC documents such as Voter ID, Aadhaar card/PAN or TAN /Passport will be required.Every application must be accompanied by the ‘PAN Number’ issued by the Income Tax Department to individuals and other entities.

17 Tax treatment The interest on Gold Bonds shall be taxable as per the provision of Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). The capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual has been exempted. The indexation benefits will be provided to long term capital gains arising to any person on transfer of bond.

18 Tradability Bonds will be tradable on stock exchanges.

19 SLR eligibility Bonds acquired by the banks through the process of invoking lien/hypothecation/pledge alone, shall be counted towards Statutory Liquidity Ratio.