PM thanks world leaders for their wishes on India crossing 100 crore vaccinations

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has thanked world leaders for their wishes on India crossing 100 crore vaccinations.

In reply to a tweet by Prime Minister of Bhutan, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering for your kind words on this historic occasion.

We deeply cherish our friendship with Bhutan!

India remains committed in our fight against COVID-19 together with the region and the world.”

In reply to a tweet by President of Sri Lanka, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you my friend @PresRajapaksa. Recent initiatives such as inaugural international flight to Kushinagar from Sri Lanka and our respective vaccination drives will further strengthen our diverse relationship and enhance interaction between our brotherly people.”

In reply to a tweet by President of Maldives, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you President @ibusolih for your kind wishes.

I am pleased to see the progress of the vaccination drive in the Maldives.

As neighbours and close friends, our partnership to overcome COVID-19 has borne fruit.”

In reply to a tweet by Prime Minister of Israel, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you, PM @naftalibennett. Appreciate your warm words. This milestone has been made possible by India’s scientists, health workers and innovators who are also, along with their Israeli counterparts, building the foundations of our knowledge-based strategic partnership.”

In reply to a tweet by President of Malawi, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you Excellency @LAZARUSCHAKWERA for your wishes on India crossing #VaccineCentury.

Vaccine accessibility is a key to fighting the pandemic. We are in it together.”

