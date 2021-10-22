Para cyclist Shri Akshay Singh, using ALIMCO Prosthesis, attempts Limca Book of Record for Cycling

Akshay Singh, a young cyclist enthusiast from Kanpur (U.P.), lost his right leg in a train accident in his teenage while returning from Allahabad. The incident was a big setback for the family as well as the young boy, who was aspiring to inch his name in the world cycling canvas.
Para cyclist Akshay Singh
But he never let this disability change his goals of life and continued to peruse his passion of cycling along with his studies. During the course of time, Akshay and his parents came to know about Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO). He approached the prosthetic professional of ALIMCO for fitting of newly developed high-end Prosthesis.
Akshay Singh, using ALIMCO Prosthesis, attempted Limca Book of Record for cycling from Kanpur (JK Temple) to New Delhi (India Gate) on 29th Aug., 2021