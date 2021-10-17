EaseMyTrip trades in green on the bourses

Easy Trip Planners is currently trading at Rs. 570.00, up by 2.45 points or 0.43% from its previous closing of Rs. 567.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 556.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 584.90 and Rs. 556.00 respectively. So far 2990 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 717.50 on 17-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 147.50 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 626.50 and Rs. 556.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6279.68 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.90%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 6.24% and 18.86% respectively.

Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) has launched an exciting discount offer for Indians planning to travel to the London, United Kingdom starting October 2021. Using the new offer, travellers can avail of a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on their return tickets. To use the offer, the user can visit the EaseMyTrip website or the app, select the flight options, and simply apply the code ‘UK5000’ during the payment. Users can use the code on any payment gateway option to avail of the discount. The discount will be valid for only return tickets from any destination in India to London.

The new discount offer has been launched after the UK announced that the mandatory quarantine for India travellers would be removed for fully vaccinated passengers with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine starting from October 11, 2021. The new offer is yet another effort undertaken by EaseMyTrip to encourage international travel and support the recovery of the travel and tourism industry which has faced severe disruptions since the onset of the pandemic.

