Brahmaputra Infrastructure surges on getting LoA from Assam Skill Development Mission

Brahmaputra Infrastructure is currently trading at Rs. 36.85, up by 2.30 points or 6.66% from its previous closing of Rs. 34.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 38.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 38.00 and Rs. 35.00 respectively. So far 157799 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 38.00 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 9.44 on 24-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 38.00 and Rs. 20.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 106.35 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.42% and 25.53% respectively.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure along with its JV Partner have received LoA from the office of Mission Director (Assam Skill Development Mission) for the execution of detailed design and construction of ASU campus and facilities campus development including landscape, horticulture, water bodies, internal roads, pavements, drainage, electrification, street lighting, sewerage, water supply, etc. and building works for academic blocks, specialized laboratories, workshops, computer laboratory, library, administration and special service facility buildings, canteen, hostels, and recreation facilities. The total consideration of the contract is Rs 293.88 crore.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure has established itself as service provider of builder’s developers. The company also in the business segment of real estate division, heavy civil construction division.

Please share this news







