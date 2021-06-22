Andaman & Nicobar Islands report more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

Port Blair : Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 14 people recuperated from the disease while nine new cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 7,415, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Three new cases were detected during contact tracing while six were airport arrivals, he said.

Passengers arriving by flight have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the union territory rose to 7,191 as 14 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The archipelago now has 97 active COVID-19 cases of which 92 are in South Andaman district and four in North and Middle Andaman district, the official said, adding that the Nicobar district is COVID-19 free as it has no active case. The union territory has three districts.

The COVID-19 death toll in the islands so far is 127.

The administration has thus far tested 4,02,629 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.84 per cent.

A total of 1,38,198 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,20,639 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 17,559 people have received both doses of the vaccine. The total population of the union territory is 4 lakh people.

Meanwhile, the Information, Publicity and Tourism (IPT) secretary of the union territory told reporters on Monday evening that the administration has extended the lockdown in the South Andaman district till June 28.

He said that the order to this effect has been issued by District Magistrate, South Andaman.

