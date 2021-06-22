Godrej Properties shines on becoming largest listed real estate developer in terms of sales bookings in FY21

Godrej Properties is currently trading at Rs. 1408.55, up by 23.25 points or 1.68% from its previous closing of Rs. 1385.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1370.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1416.20 and Rs. 1356.05 respectively. So far 17339 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1573.45 on 01-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 821.05 on 22-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1441.80 and Rs. 1332.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 39044.16 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 58.44%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.41% and 8.15% respectively.

Godrej Properties has become the country’s largest listed real estate developer in terms of sales bookings during the 2020-21 fiscal year, surpassing Macrotech Developers’, erstwhile Lodha Developers, numbers. Despite the COVID pandemic, the company reported a 14 percent rise in sales bookings to record Rs 6,725 crore during the last fiscal as against Rs 5,915 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.

Godrej Properties is a realty firm of Godrej group and it is one of the leading real estate development companies in India based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Currently, their business focuses on residential, commercial and township developments.

