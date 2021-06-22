Bank of Maharashtra surges on becoming top performer among public sector lenders in MSME loan growth in FY21

Bank Of Maharashtra is currently trading at Rs. 26.80, up by 1.70 points or 6.77% from its previous closing of Rs. 25.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 25.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 27.70 and Rs. 24.50 respectively. So far 4271674 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 31.95 on 07-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 10.00 on 17-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 27.70 and Rs. 24.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 17318.82 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 93.33%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.08% and 3.59% respectively.

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has become a top performer among public sector lenders in terms of retail and MSME loan growth during 2020-21. The Pune-based lender recorded a 35 percent growth in MSME loans at Rs 23,133 crore in 2020-21.

Bank of Maharashtra offers several products and services in personal banking such as deposits, savings, personal loans, educational loans, demat services, credit cards, etc. The Bank also offers services to agricultural and SME sectors.

Please share this news







