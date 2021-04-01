Wipro surges on signing agreement to acquire Ampion

Wipro is currently trading at Rs. 421.20, up by 7.00 points or 1.69% from its previous closing of Rs. 414.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 419.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 422.75 and Rs. 416.00 respectively. So far 106403 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 467.20 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 174.00 on 21-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 422.75 and Rs. 400.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 226945.92 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.01%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.54% and 8.97% respectively.

Wipro has signed an agreement to acquire Ampion, an Australia-based provider of cyber security, DevOps and quality engineering services. The company’s new operating model emphasises strategic investments in focus geographies, proximity to customers, agility, scale and localisation.

The acquisition of Ampion is an important step for Wipro in this direction, and strengthens the commitment towards clients and stakeholders in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Wipro has been present in the ANZ market for over two decades with deep client relationships across industry sectors and localised domain and delivery capabilities. Today, Wipro is well known for its differentiated technology solutions, and has also been recognized as a ‘Top Employer’ in Australia for two consecutive years.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

