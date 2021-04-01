Zuari Agro Chemicals gains on resuming production at NPK – B Plant

Zuari Agro Chemicals is currently trading at Rs. 91.70, up by 0.90 points or 0.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 90.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 90.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 92.00 and Rs. 90.95 respectively. So far 1287 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 123.65 on 18-Jun-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 61.25 on 01-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 98.90 and Rs. 85.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 381.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.04%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 4.96% and 29.99% respectively.

Zuari Agro Chemicals has resumed its production at NPK – B Plant with effective from March 30, 2021. Earlier, the company had temporarily shut down its plant due to delay in the arrival of raw materials.

Zuari Agro Chemicals is one of the leading fertilizer conglomerates in India. The company produces high-quality complex fertilizers of various grades along with seeds, pesticides, micro nutrients, and specialty fertilizers.

