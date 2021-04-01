JSW Steel rises on commencing production of Hot Rolled Plates

JSW Steel is currently trading at Rs. 475.55, up by 7.70 points or 1.65% from its previous closing of Rs. 467.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 471.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 478.20 and Rs. 471.00 respectively. So far 21352 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 478.20 on 1-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 132.50 on 03-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 478.20 and Rs. 436.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 113089.66 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 44.07%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 20.11% and 35.81% respectively.

JSW Steel has commenced production of Hot Rolled Plates from the new 5 MTPA Hot Strip Mill facility at its Dolvi Works. The Dolvi Works has an existing capacity of 5 MTPA.

JSW Steel is one of the largest steel manufacturing companies in India having units in Karnataka and Maharashtra producing crude steel, long steel and flat steel products.

Please share this news







