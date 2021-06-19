The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

(Thursday 17 June 2021, MID-DAY; Time of Issue: 1345 hours IST)

ALL INDIA WEATHER SUMMARY AND FORECAST BULLETIN

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through 20.5°N/ Long. 60°E, Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar.

Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts Punjab, Haryana and However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Gujarat state and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 to 3 days.

and during next 2 to 3 days. A cyclonic circulation lies over Gangetic West Bengal & Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and north Odisha during next 2-3 days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 2-3

An offshore trough runs from south Karnataka to north Kerala coast. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during next 2-3 days; over Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 2 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during next 24

A Western Disturbance runs from north Jammu & Kashmir to northeast Arabian Sea. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand during next 2

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand during 17th-18th June. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.

