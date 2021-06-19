Jt Dir orders to re-admit 71 students given TCs by principal in Udr

Udaipur : The Joint Director ( School Education) Udaipur division issued an order for re-admission of all the students who were allegedly given forced transfer certificates without their desire to leave the school, by the principal of senior secondary school at Gorana in Jhadol block of the district. An inquiry too has begun against the principal to determine whether the allegations levelled by the parents were true.

Dharmendra Kumar Joshi, the joint director issued a letter to the principal Gautam Gupta, on friday asking him to personally contact all the affected students and call a parents teachers meeting (PTM) and readmit all the students so that they do not get disconnected with the mainstream of education.

On Wednesday, some parents and students had met the collector and complained that 71 weak students of grade 9 and 10th were forced to leave the school and were sent transfer certificates at home in two years. 17 students were given TCs in 2019-2020 while 54 were given TCs in the 2020-2021 academic session. The parents claimed the principal did this to maintain the 100 percent result of the school and gain applause. An inquiry too is in progress against the principal to determine whether the students were given forced TCs without their application to leave the school.

Social activist Gaurav Nagda who had raised the problem before the officials of the education department said on Friday many parents and students went to the school to give their statement before the enquiry officer Balkrishna Sharma, the assistant BEO.Falasiya. Dr Shailendra Pandya, member of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, also has sought a factual report on the incident. “The report is expected to be given on Saturday and if the principal is found to be guilty, strict action would be recommended,” Pandya said.

