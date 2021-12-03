Supreme Petrochem is currently trading at Rs. 720.00, up by 18.95 points or 2.70% from its previous closing of Rs. 701.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 718.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 731.00 and Rs. 707.80 respectively. So far 28507 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 820.00 on 26-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 330.55 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 704.60 and Rs. 606.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6775.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.96%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 4.04% and 32.01% respectively.

Supreme Petrochem (SPL) and Versalis – Eni’s Chemical Company, technology leader in the chemical industry and one of the largest producers of polymers in Europe, have signed continuous mass ABS technology License and Basic Engineering design agreement for a 70 KTY ABS unit to be built in Amdoshi -Wangani, District Raigad in Maharashtra state (India).

It is a state-of-the-art technology that allows to produce Styrenic polymers with a low carbon footprint thanks to the very low emissions, energy consumption and effluent generation. Market applications include automotive industry, household appliances, electric and electronic sector, medical appliances and furniture. The addition of Versalis’ proprietary mass ABS technology expands Supreme Petrochem’s leadership position in Styrenics polymers in India adding to its existing polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, and compounding operations in Nagothane and Chennai.

Supreme Petrochem is a leader in Styrenic polymers in India with two manufacturing locations, Amdoshi-Wangani, Maharashtra and Manali, Tamilnadu in India.