– Hindustan Zinc was recognised in the categories of ‘Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion’ and ‘Excellence in Leveraging HR Technology’

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc, India’s largest and among world’s leading integrated producer of zinc, lead, and silver, has been honoured by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) for fostering a workplace that values and embraces diversity and employs cutting-edge HR technologies. With its exceptional workplace practices, the company was recognised ‘Winner’ in the ‘Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion’ category; and‘Meaningful Contribution’ recognition in ‘Excellence in Leveraging HR Technology’ for making a significant contribution in leveraging HR technology. SHRM HR Excellence Awards recognise innovative and forward-thinking people management practices that have an impact on not only organizations, but also the business, the community, and the profession as a whole.

Hindustan Zinc employs a multi-dimensional approach to diversity and inclusivity. Since its establishment, the company has defied stereotypes by establishing policies that foster equality and diversity. The company firmly believes that inclusivity helps to boost the organization’s collective expertise, competence, and skillsets. This belief integrated with cutting-edge technology, automation, and digitalization to enhance the productivity of internal HR processes, effectively connect HR goals with business goals, and make the entire procedure quicker and smoother for the people.

Hindustan Zinc CEO, Mr Arun Misra said, “The SHRM accolades are a testament to our strategy of having a diverse and inclusive workplace which leverages top notch technology to make our processes more efficient. We have actively worked on enhancing diversity leaders’ engagement in decision-making bodies, as well as representation and involvement at all levels. I have always believed this approach is key to be identified as a people company like us.We’ve been constantly assessing and evaluating our current policies and are formulating additional policies that would be set benchmarks.”

Hindustan Zinc is dedicated to creating a dynamic workplace where individuals’ talents are acknowledged, careers are fostered, leaders are produced from within, and performances are celebrated. The company has previously received the CII HR Excellence Award in the category of ‘Significant Achievement in HR Excellence’. It was also recognised by People First HR Excellence Awards in the category of ‘Leading practices in technology deployment in HR’.