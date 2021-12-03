Jet Airways touches roof as the company in ‘advanced discussions’ with Boeing, Airbus for aircraft

Jet Airways (India) is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 90.80, up by 4.30 points or 4.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 86.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 90.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 90.80 and Rs. 90.80 respectively. So far 28139 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘Z’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 165.00 on 11-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 65.10 on 20-Jul-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 88.00 and Rs. 80.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1031.46 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 24.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 26.26% and 48.75% respectively.

Jet Airways is in ‘advanced discussions’ with Boeing and Airbus for buying and leasing planes. The company is preparing to re-launch operations next year. The grounded airline has been acquired by Murarilal Jalan-Kalrock Capital consortium under the insolvency resolution process. The ongoing discussions are part of the grounded airline’s revival plan approved by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

