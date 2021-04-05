Jk Tyre Enters Into A Partnership With Jbm Auto Ltd

Udaipur : Indian tyre industry major & market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., announced its partnership with JBM Auto Ltd., leading manufacturer of high-end, convenient and sustainable public mobility solutions in India involving CNG and electric buses. Through this partnership, JK Tyre will supply best-in-class radial tyres fitted with its SMART Tyres device for JBM Auto’s CITYLIFE CNG and ECOLIFE electric buses in the city bus application.

JK Tyre and JBM Auto have joined hands with an objective of developing smart mobility solutions incorporating latest technology that offer optimum durability and performance. The association involves end-to-end ownership of “Total Tyre Management” with a dedicated team of JK Tyre professionals to assist 24X7 across its 11 workshops established in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

JK Tyre will deliver unmatchable performance by setting up “Connected Mobility Solutions”, a first-of-its-kind cloud-based monitoring system. JK Tyre has been at the forefront of driving innovation and excellence in the tyre industry through the introduction of ground-breaking technologies and products that cater to diverse business segments in the automobile industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Srinivasu Allaphan, Director – Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “Being a market leader in the commercial segment, we at JK Tyre stand for our unwavering commitment towards innovation catering to the future mobility trends across segments. We have been actively working with different manufacturers to help them achieve advanced mobility solutions and our partnership with JBM Auto Ltd. is reflective of our commitment towards the same.”

SMART Tyre is an indigenous product from JK Tyre, which provides real-time information about the health of the tyres through smart sensors. Smart Tyres based on ‘Tyre Temperature and Pressure Monitoring system’ is an electronic system designed to monitor real time temperature and air pressure inside the pneumatic tyres on various types of vehicles.

