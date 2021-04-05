Goa Carbon jumps after resuming operations at Bilaspur plant

Goa Carbon is currently trading at Rs. 308.85, up by 7.85 points or 2.61% from its previous closing of Rs. 301.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 300.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 313.95 and Rs. 285.00 respectively. So far 16168 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 363.50 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 130.00 on 03-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 313.95 and Rs. 271.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 282.77 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 59.72%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.01% and 40.27% respectively.

Goa Carbon has resumed operations at its Bilaspur unit in Chhattisgarh. The normal production at the company’s Bilaspur unit has resumed from April 3, 2021.

Goa Carbon is into the business of manufacturing and marketing Calcined Petroleum Coke. Goa Carbon is firmly established as a leading Indian petcoke calciner. It is a regular supplier to aluminium smelters, graphite electrode and Titanium Dioxide manufacturers, as well as other users in the metallurgical and chemical industries.

