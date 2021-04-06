Central Bank of India declines on canceling agreement to sell stake in housing finance subsidiary

Central Bank Of India is currently trading at Rs. 16.55, down by 0.60 points or 3.50% from its previous closing of Rs. 17.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 17.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 17.45 and Rs. 16.30 respectively. So far 1429683 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 26.40 on 19-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 10.04 on 19-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 17.45 and Rs. 16.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 9724.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 89.78%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.89% and 4.33% respectively.

Central Bank of India has cancelled an agreement to sell its stake in housing finance subsidiary to Centrum. In December, the bank had entered into a binding agreement to divest its entire equity stake in Cent Bank Home Finance (CBHFL) to Centrum Housing Finance, subject to approval from regulatory authorities.

Central Bank of India is a commercial bank. The bank’s segments include Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and other Banking business.

