ISGEC Heavy Engineering receives order for Waste Heat Recovery Boilers

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has received yet another order for Waste Heat Recovery Boilers from the Cement industry and this time the capacity of the boilers will make them the largest in the world.

The order has been received from Shree Cement, one of the largest cement manufacturing companies in India.

These Boilers are to be set up at their Raipur unit and will be of 2 types, a PH Boiler to be installed at the pre-heater exhaust, and an AQC Boiler to be installed at the cooler exhaust from the 10500 TPD kiln.

This technology goes a long way in helping the cement industry reduce its carbon footprint by utilising waste heat to generate clean or green power, and Isgec, with extensive experience of setting up EPC projects, is ideally suited to execute such a large project.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a multi-product, multi-location public company that has been providing engineering solutions to customers around the world for the past many years.

