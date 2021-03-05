Thomas Cook India trades jubilantly on launching summer holiday sale with SOTC Travel

Thomas Cook is currently trading at Rs. 57.05, up by 5.15 points or 9.92% from its previous closing of Rs. 51.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 49.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 57.05 and Rs. 49.60 respectively. So far 1008888 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 58.60 on 19-Nov-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 21.80 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 57.05 and Rs. 44.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2158.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.60%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.44% and 19.95% respectively.

Thomas Cook India and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have launched their Summer Holiday Sale, from March 4-15, 2021. The companies have partnered with Air Asia and Sterling Holiday Resorts to launch exclusive deals: Book Your Summer Holiday & Get Your Flight Tickets Free and Full Holidays at Half Price – to a range of favourite domestic and international destinations.

Stays at Sterling Holiday Resorts come with the flexibility/choice of 28 resorts bookable up to 15 days prior departure, complimentary dinner and free accommodation for a child below 6 years. In addition, customers can avail of unique holiday options/experiences like private villas with a private chef and concierge services and exciting adventure/ nature options of camping, trekking, diving and biking.

Thomas Cook (India) is India’s leading integrated travel services company.

