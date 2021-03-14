Max Healthcare Institute trades higher on raising Rs 1,200 crore through QIP

Max Healthcare Institute is currently trading at Rs. 205.35, up by 3.75 points or 1.86% from its previous closing of Rs. 201.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 202.05 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 209.00 and Rs. 202.05 respectively. So far 85776 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 213.25 on 19-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 101.65 on 01-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 209.00 and Rs. 191.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 19835.68 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 75.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.66% and 7.09% respectively.

Max Healthcare Institute has raised Rs 1,200 crore via issue of securities. The company, which is the country’s second largest private hospital chain, has raised the capital through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The company has issued 6,14,12,482 fresh equity shares of face value of Rs 10 per share at a price of Rs 195.40 per share.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds for meeting the capital expenditure and working capital requirements, including expansion of capacity, increasing stake in existing/future subsidiaries etc.

Max Healthcare Institute offers healthcare services through its various facilities in Delhi and the National Capital Region, and facilities in Mohali and Bathinda.

