Police nab youths for carrying arms after video goes viral on social media

Udaipur : A day after two videos went viral on the social media which showed some youths parading with arms, Goverdhan Vilas police team nabbed the accused and seized the arms from their custody. The video showed eleven youths with airgun, sword and knife etc.

The videos were shot a month ago which was released on the social media on Sunday. The youths were seen parading on streets and moving in cars carrying the arms. The area was identified to be south extension scheme and Nela talab area and the police swung into action. DySP Prem Dhande said all the youths were detained on monday , most of them are in the age bracket of 18 to 21.

They have no previous crime records and the accused said that they had made the videos for fun and had no intention of crime. Dhande said looking at their young age, the police would call their parents and counsel them so that they keep an eye on their children and see that such incidents are not repeated. The officer further said, two cases would be taken under the relevant sections of the Arms Act and IPC. The police is also verifying documents of the airgun found from the gang.