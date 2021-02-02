Bajaj Auto jumps on reporting 8% rise in January sales

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at Rs. 4213.60, up by 99.50 points or 2.42% from its previous closing of Rs. 4114.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 4125.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 4222.85 and Rs. 4125.55 respectively. So far 4437 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4237.20 on 27-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1793.10 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4237.20 and Rs. 3977.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 119048.49 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.19% and 24.11% respectively.

Bajaj Auto has reported 8 per cent rise in total sales to 425,199 units in January 2021 as against 394,473 in the same month last year. Total domestic sales decreased by 11 per cent to 170,757 units in January as compared to 192,872 units in January 2020. Total two-wheeler sales were up 16 per cent at 384,936 units as compared to 332,342 units in the year-ago month. However, Commercial Vehicles sales stood at 40,263 units in January 2021 over 62,131 units in January 2020, a fall of 35 per cent. Meanwhile, exports of the company increased by 26 per cent to 254,442 units in the the reporting month compared to 201,601 in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto is world’s fourth largest two and three-wheeler manufacturer. Bajaj Auto has three plants in all, two at Waluj and Chakan in Maharashtra and one plant at Pant Nagar in Uttaranchal.

Please share this news







