SJVN surges on bagging 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal

SJVN is currently trading at Rs. 25.50, up by 0.35 points or 1.39% from its previous closing of Rs. 25.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 25.15 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 25.50 and Rs. 25.15 respectively. So far 62608 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 27.60 on 11-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 17.15 on 13-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 25.45 and Rs. 24.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 9883.43 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 86.77%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 8.23% and 5.00% respectively

SJVN has bagged 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal through Competitive Bidding Project. The Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project is located in Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur Districts of Nepal. On completion 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project will generate 3561 million units of electricity per annum.

The company is already constructing 900 MW Arun 3 HEP in Nepal and 217km 400 kV associated transmission system.

SJVN is engaged in hydroelectric power generation originally established as a joint venture between the government and the state government of Himachal Pradesh to develop and operate the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS).

