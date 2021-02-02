Zensar Technologies surges on launching integrated Digital XDR

Zensar Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 232.10, up by 2.25 points or 0.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 229.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 236.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 239.00 and Rs. 232.10 respectively. So far 776 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 266.90 on 11-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 63.70 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 242.55 and Rs. 222.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 5182.55 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 49.22%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.77% and 10.01% respectively.

Zensar Technologies has launched its integrated Digital XDR (extended threat detection response) solution as part of its Digital Foundation Services offerings. Due to the continued rise in remote working, there is a marked increase of security and risk threats to enterprises globally. The company’s XDR solution provides organizations with adaptive expert intelligence and threat prediction capabilities by prioritizing the business risk tailoredto their environment.

Zensar Technologies, formerly known as ICIL was acquired by the RPG group in 1989. It is a globally focused software and services company spread across eighteen countries across the world.

