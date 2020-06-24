Zinc Football Academy To Resume Training This Week

Udaipur : Football is all set to return to Zawar, as Zinc Football Academy gets ready to resume their training this week after taking into consideration the fresh guidelines in context of the return of sports training sessions.

However keeping in mind the safety of the players, the Academy has decided to call only 9 footballers who hail from within the state of Rajasthan currently. The Zinc Football Academy footballers who belong to other states have been asked to stay put and not risk traveling during these times.

The 9 footballers would firstly undergo medical tests, to be carried out by Academy staff, before resuming their training on Monday.

Mr. Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said: “We are delighted to welcome back our footballers. The players’ health and well being is paramount to us, so we would maintain a comprehensive protocol to safeguard the health of all our players and the people around them.”

The Zinc Football Academy players were sent to their respective homes back in March as an immediate response to the ongoing crisis.