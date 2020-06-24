Miss World Washington Shree Saini received Heart Warming message from Indian Orphanage

Miss World Washington Shree Saini and her family helps underprivileged children around the World get a better education and healthcare facilities. During this Lockdown, she received heart-warming messages from many India Based NGOs, including Child Help Foundation.

While expressing her feelings she said, “I love these kids and can’t wait to visit them when our world becomes a safe place. Stay home and stay safe.” The children in the picture are seen holding thank you signs.

Shree notes “look at their hearts behind even the Thank You signs they made. They added flowers, clouds, hearts, leaves at the outline of my name.” Shree expresses that seeing others suffer continues to pain her, but she chooses to turn that pain into her purpose to serve. This purpose was instilled in her when she was a little girl and watched Miss World on TV.

Shree continues to pass her gratitude to her international judges by writing in her post “Thank you Mrs. Julia Morley , Mr. Eric Douglas, Mr. Steve Douglas founders of Miss World for creating this international women empowerment organization 70 years ago.”