Woman burnt alive after house catches fire in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : A 45-year-old woman was burnt alive when the hut caught fire in Rolheda village under Chanderiya police station of Chittorgarh district on Monday afternoon. The victim Noji Bai wife of Mangilal Bheel, was alone and sleeping on a charpoy inside the room when the house caught fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained though it is assumed to have happened due to a short circuit in the electricity line.

According to the police, Noji Bai was bedridden for two years after suffering a paralytic stroke and couldn’t move by herself. Her husband and two sons Kalu and Bhuralal were labourers who had gone to work when the mishap took place. The fire was so intense that Noji Bai didnt get a chance to call out for help.

When the villagers saw the flames, they informed the police and fire fighters but by the time the fire was doused, the woman had been charred to death and only skeletal remains were found. A motorcycle kept outside the door too was burnt. Former MLA Surendra Singh Jadawat and officials of the district administration also went to the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

