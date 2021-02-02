Hiran Magri police : 3 youths held for bike thefts, 4 vehicles recovered

Udaipur : The Hiran Magri police has busted a gang allegedly involved in bike thefts and has arrested 3 youths. Four expensive motorcycles have been recovered from their possession. The youths are told to have been stealing motorcycles since a year. They began picking bikes a month after the lockdown and sold the bikes to prospective customers, police said.

Udaipur SP Rajiv Pachar said the youths spent the money for their addictions and meeting expensive life style. In their confession to the police, said that they wanted to buy pistols from the money so that they could harass the police and public. The gang wanted to become notorious and had tattooed their hands with strange phrases like ‘badmash’ ‘villain’ etc.

The accused were identified as Ravi son of Vinod resident of Kotwali area in Banswara, Mitendra Singh son of Laxman from Aaspur, Dungarpur and Azharuddin son of Mohd Sharif from Chittorgarh. Hanwant Singh Rajpurohit, SHO Hiran Magri police station said the accused texted in code language with each other on their cell phones for planning a theft.

“They roamed around in the night during the lockdown on the pretext of their studies. When the police questioned them for late night passing, they showed their nursing students’ identity cards and tell them of hospital duty” the officer said. Their used codes like ‘aam’ for motorbikes and ‘amrood’ for pistol. After stealing the bikes from posh colonies, they would hide them at a secluded area in Umarda, Kaladwas industrial area and sell them later on. Police is hopeful of solving many other motorcycle theft cases committed by the gang.

