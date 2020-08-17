Vice President greets people on the occasion of Navroz

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted people on the occasion of Navroz through a message.

The following is the full text of the message:

I extend my warm greetings to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Navroz’, which marks the beginning of Parsi New Year.

The Parsi community holds a special place in the cultural mosaic that is India. Through their zeal for hard work and dedication, India’s Parsi community has made invaluable contribution to nation building. The Parsi New year which marks the beginning of spring, is a celebration of renewal and rejuvenation. Celebrating Navroz in its true sense means imbibing good thoughts, doing good deeds, living truthfully and walking on the path of righteousness.

India and the world continue to fight a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19. Though Navroz is an occasion for family and friends to come together and worship and celebrate, this year, we would have to be content with a modest celebration which is confined to our homes. We must also strictly adhere to the safety norms of physical distancing and personal hygiene during the celebrations.

May this festival bring amity, prosperity and happiness in our lives.