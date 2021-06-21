Upset worldwide Hindus seek fair treatment of Hinduism in Alberta Draft K-6 Curriculum

Worldwide Hindus, disappointed by unfair treatment Hinduism received in Draft K-6 Curriculum of Alberta (Canada), are urging Alberta Government to treat Hinduism fairly and with respect it deserves.

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that it was heartbreaking for Hindus to not find Hinduism in “Belief systems…and how they helped to shape the current world” in Grade-2 Social Studies; and no mention to Hindus in “History of varied ethnic settlers in Alberta” in Grade-4 Social Studies.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted that Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought, and it should not be taken frivolously.

Rajan Zed indicated that Alberta Government should show some maturity and be more responsive to the feelings of its hard-working, harmonious and peaceful Hindu community; which had made lot of contributions to Alberta, Canada, and the society; and continued to do so.

Zed urged Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, Deputy Education Minister Andre Tremblay, and Assistant Deputy Education Minister (Curriculum) Heather Caltagirone to seriously relook into the Social Studies Draft K-6 Curriculum treating Hinduism fairly in all grades; and revising it to include Hinduism in Grade 2 “Belief systems” and Hindus among the “History of varied ethnic settlers in Alberta”.

Rajan Zed further said that Governments and their education departments should not be in the business of discriminating among religions. When did Hinduism become “non-essential” as tagline of Draft K-6 Curriculum of Alberta stated “Refocusing on essential knowledge in Alberta’s elementary schools”; Zed asked?

According to reports, this Draft K-6 Curriculum will be piloted in some Alberta classrooms during 2021-22 school year and it will be launched province-wide in September 2022. There is substantial Hindu population spread throughout Alberta.