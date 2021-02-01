Tata Motors launches limited edition trim of Tiago

Tata Motors has launched a limited edition trim of its entry level hatchback Tiago priced at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The launch commemorates the first anniversary of the introduction of the updated version of the model. The new variant comes with additional features like black alloy wheels, reverse parking display with sensor, voice command recognition among others.

With more than 3.25 lakh customers on the road, Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response and the company is confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant the model would continue to bring excitement in the segment.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

