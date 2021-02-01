SPML Infra shines on receiveing order under various JV Arrangements

SPML Infra is currently trading at Rs. 14.45, up by 0.56 points or 4.03% from its previous closing of Rs. 14.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 14.58 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 14.58 and Rs. 14.30 respectively. So far 315 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 18.09 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 5.00 on 31-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 15.09 and Rs. 13.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 52.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 29.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 13.07% and 57.05 % respectively.

SPML Infra has received orders from various Government Agencies under JV Arrangements where SPML’s Share is Rs 316.91 crore. The projects are to be executed in the district of Uttar Pradesh namely Patyora Danda, Kota Mustakil group of villages, Haraulipur group of villages and Lagon group of Villages.

Further, the company has also under JV Arrangements received the LOA for the rural water supply in Uttar Pradesh mainly for the district Kasgunj, Badaun, Pilibhit, Amroha, Rarnpur and Sambhal where the Company share will be approximately Rs 186.00 crore. However, the specific value will be known at the time of agreement, after preparation and approval of DPR for the Projects.

SPML Infra is a single source solution provider for various multi-disciplinary engineering and infrastructure services from conceptualization to maintenance in water, power, environment and infrastructure projects.

