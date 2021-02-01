Escorts’ Agri Machinery Segment registers 49% rise in January sales

Escorts’ Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in January 2021 sold 9,021 tractors, its highest ever January sales and registering a growth of 48.8 percent against 6,063 tractors sold in January 2020.

Domestic tractor sales in January 2021 was at 8,510 tractors registering a growth of 45.6 percent against 5,845 tractors in January 2020. The tractor market continues to be strong on back of positive macro-economic factors and strong rural cash flows. The supply side situation is normalizing and is no longer expected to be a bottleneck to meet demand. However, rising inflation continues to be a worry.

Export tractor sales in January 2021 was at 511 tractors against 218 tractors sold in January 2020, registering a growth of 134.4 percent.

Escorts is one of India’s leading engineering conglomerates with over six decades of experience. It has helped accelerate India’s socio-economic development through its presence across the high growth sectors of Agri-machinery, construction & material handling equipment and railway equipment.

